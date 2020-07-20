Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 12:18 AM

DCs to impose penalty on violators of COVID SOPs

A district administration official seals a shopping complex in Lal Chowk Srinagar for violating Covid19 SOPs. Mubashir Khan/GK

Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, in exercise of powers conferred by section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (3 of 1897), has authorized all the Deputy Commissioners of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to impose penalties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their jurisdiction.

As per a notification issued here today, a penalty of Rs 500 would be imposed on persons not wearing a mask in public places, Rs 2,000 on persons violating the home quarantine instructions, Rs 500 on persons spitting at public places, Rs 2,000 on persons violating social distancing norms by owner of shops/commercial places while for violating the social
distancing norms by vehicle owners of buses a penalty of Rs 3000, of cars Rs 2000, of auto rickshaws and of two wheelers Rs 500 would be imposed.

The notification further reads that non-payment of penalty, as aforementioned, by the violator will attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (45 of 1860).

