Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 9, 2020, 12:32 AM

DD, AIR to now broadcast PaK weather forecast

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 9, 2020, 12:32 AM
Representational Pic

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday said that DD News and All India Radio will broadcast temperatures and weather reports of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-administered-Kashmir in their prime-time news bulletins.

This came a day after the India Meteorological Department said that the cities are part of India and that it would give their weather updates in its daily bulletin.

Trending News

11 villages declared COVID19 red zones in Pulwama, Ganderbal

J&K witnesses decline in IMR

File Representational Pic

Kashmir reports 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, JK tally rises to 823

Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students arrives from Bangladesh capital

In today’s bulletin, IMD showed that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Muzaffarabad and Gilgit remained 1.6 to 3 degrees below normal.

Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said, “With effect from today, DD News and All India Radio will broadcast temperatures and weather reports of Indian towns and cities including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in their prime-time news bulletins.”

DD News will telecast the prediction at 8.55 a.m. and 8.55 pm. Private channels will also follow the lead soon.

Latest News
GK Pic

Traffic disrupted on highway for several hours

Sea levels can rise more than 1 metre by 2100: Study

Representational Pic

Killing of Riyaz Naikoo | Restrictions, communication blockade continue for 3rd day

DGP reviews security situation in Srinagar

This assumes significance as India consistently believes that the Pakistan-administered-Kashmir belongs to India.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Thursday that the weather department has started mentioning this information in their regional bulletin the past couple of days.

Related News