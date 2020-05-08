DD, AIR to now broadcast PaK weather forecast

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday said that DD News and All India Radio will broadcast temperatures and weather reports of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-administered-Kashmir in their prime-time news bulletins.

This came a day after the India Meteorological Department said that the cities are part of India and that it would give their weather updates in its daily bulletin.

In today’s bulletin, IMD showed that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Muzaffarabad and Gilgit remained 1.6 to 3 degrees below normal.

Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said, “With effect from today, DD News and All India Radio will broadcast temperatures and weather reports of Indian towns and cities including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in their prime-time news bulletins.”

DD News will telecast the prediction at 8.55 a.m. and 8.55 pm. Private channels will also follow the lead soon.

This assumes significance as India consistently believes that the Pakistan-administered-Kashmir belongs to India.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Thursday that the weather department has started mentioning this information in their regional bulletin the past couple of days.