DDC polls : 49% turnout in 2nd phase

Stating that the day passed off peacefully, State Election Commissioner K.K. Sharma on Tuesday informed that 48.62% voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of District Development Council polls.

“The day passed off peacefully,” Sharma told reporters here. “There has been no untoward or any law and order issue anywhere in Kashmir or in Jammu.”

The SEC said that a large number of people have come out to cast their votes. He said long queues were seen right from morning despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir Division and hilly areas of Jammu Division.

“A total of 377401 voters including 201792 males and 175609 females out of 795118 voters, voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils,” the SEC said. “The polling was held on 2142 polling stations including 1305 from Kashmir division and 837 from Jammu division.”

The SEC further informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 65.54% with Poonch District recording the highest percentage of 75.07% followed by Jammu district with 69.97%. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Kathua district which recorded 60.10%.

The Kashmir Division, he said, recorded 33.34 % voter turnout. Bandipora

district recorded highest polling at 69.66% followed by Kupwara District at 58.69% and Ganderbal with around 49.14% polling in the second phase of elections, he added.

The SEC informed that the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 43.51%, Srinagar 33.78%, Kulgam 29.90%, Baramulla 28.95%, Shopian 17.28%, Anantnag 16.09%, Pulwama 8.67%.

Similarly, he said, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 61.64% was recorded in Kishtwar, 64.80% in Doda, 66.23% in Ramban, 62.51% in Udhampur, 66.38% in Samba and 69.27 in Reasi% and 60.21% in Rajouri.

Further, he said that counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to polls in the second phase was being conducted after the close of poll and results declared immediately.