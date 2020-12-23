DDC polls: PAGD wins 109 seats, BJP single largest party with 75

The State Election Commissioner (SEC), KK Sharma, on Wednesday said that the counting of District Development Council (DDC) election was concluded peacefully Wednesday morning.

Addressing an evening presser here, the SEC informed that the results were declared in 278 seats barring Drugmulla in Kupwara and Hajin-A in Bandipora districts.

The SEC informed that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged the single largest party registering win on 75 DDC constituencies followed by J&K National Conference with 67 seats while PDP won 27 and Indian National Congress (INC) Won 26 seats.

Similarly, newly formed J&K Apni Party (JKAP) won 12 while JKPC and CPI-M bagged 8 and 5 seats respectively, he added.

He further said that independents won 18 percent of the total seats while registering their win on 50 seats.

Likewise, JKNPP and PDF registered win on two seats each and BSP emerged victorious on one seat from Kathua district.

The SEC further informed that 2855509 votes were counted in total in the 278 DDC constituencies.

Among the political parties BJP got 24.82 percent votes followed by JKNC with 16.46%, INC 13.82%, PDP 3.96%, JKAP 5.3%, JKPC 1.98 vote share while rest of the vote share went to others including independent candidates.

The SEC also lauded the efforts of all the employees, security forces, police personnel and health officials who remained engaged in the counting of votes till early morning on Wednesday.

The SEC reiterated that despite the cold conditions particularly in Kashmir valley and some parts of Jammu province, all the counting officials and allied arrangements have put in their great efforts by remaining at their counting stations very early on Tuesday morning till Wednesday morning.

He said that people and media alike were abreast with recent trends of constituencies through website by flashing election trends and results online dynamically.

He added that the information was readily available besides SEC officers and officials remained available for any query during the counting process.

The SEC said that on Tuesday morning counting was deferred in Drugmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin-A (Bandipora) constituencies in view of a question that has arisen on eligibility of one each contesting candidates from the seats.

“A final decision in this regard will be taken after taking all aspects into consideration,” he added.

The SEC also complimented all the district administrations for the arrangements that were put in place for the counting process besides ensuring smooth conduct of the election process.