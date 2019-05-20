DDCs censured for 'delaying' preparation of district plans

Governor Administration has censured all District Development Commissioners for “delaying” preparation of district action plans.

A senior government official said that most of the Deputy Commissioners were yet to submit their respective district action plans.

“Non-filing of the plans could badly impact the development projects in their districts particularly in Kashmir region,” the official said, adding that in the Valley there is limited season for carrying out construction activities due to weather vagaries.

In this regard, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, has issued a circular to all the DCs asking them to furnish the district action plans within stipulated time.

In terms of Government Order No. 330-FD of 2009, dated 30-03-2019 and subsequently vide OM No. DP-1.6/DED-I/201.9-20/PS-901 all the Administrative Departments and respective Controlling Officers have been requested to furnish budget proposals with “schematic GN-2, activity-wise, within the ceiling fixed for the current financial year 2019-20 in a stipulated time frame”.

“However, it has been observed that District Development Commissioners have not furnished yearly District Action Plan under District Sector Capex Budget due to which Finance Department is not able to profile and upload the required activity-wise data in the BEAMS application for further distribution of the funds under the approved appropriations,” reads the finance department’s circular.

The circular states that delay in furnishing details of action plans will result in delay in tendering process.

“The delay in the furnishing of the above mentioned information will entail further delay in the tendering process which shall be violation of the Appropriation Act and simultaneously have cascading effect on the execution of the ongoing and new works to be undertaken during the course of the year.”

“It is as such again enjoined upon all the District Development Commissioners to furnish activity-wise list of on-going works/schemes, and subsequently furnish details of new works limited to the ceiling already conveyed immediately once Model Code of Conduct is over so that District Plan for the current financial year is finalised and funds released accordingly in time bound manner.”

The finance department has directed all the District Development Commissioners shall also initiate tendering process immediately after Model Code of Conduct is over and ensure that process is completed before 31 May 2019 for commencement of works. It is pertinent to mention that developmental activities in Kashmir have already been hit due to boycott of works by the contractors who are demand release of their pending payments.