Deadlock ends on mutton prices: Rs 535/kg official rate

Ending a four-month deadlock over mutton prices, the divisional administration Wednesday fixed Rs 535 per kilogram rate for meat “in accord” with the vendors. With this, the shortage of meat in Kashmir markets is likely to end soon.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) Bashir Ahmad Khan said that the representatives of mutton retailers and wholesalers, who were a part of the meeting with the Div Com, agreed to the new rate of Rs 535 per kilogram.

Khan said that a notification on the new mutton rate will be issued by the FCSCA on Thursday. “It was after a lot of hectic negotiations with the dealers that we have finally fixed the rate of mutton at Rs 535 per kg in Kashmir. The new rates will come into effect immediately,” Khan said.

The meeting between representatives of mutton dealers with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole was also attended by officials of departments of FCSCA and Sheep Husbandry.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, the Divisional Commissioner said the new rate was fixed “in the interest of common people taking into consideration the official report submitted by a two-member committee formed by the government as well as after seeking inputs from a ‘fact-finding’ team led by Kashmir Economic Alliance”.

“We are hopeful that mutton retailers will follow the notified rates in letter and spirit. I have directed the officials of FCSCA to ensure strict enforcement so that there is no overpricing of mutton in retail markets,” Pole said.

It may be mentioned that shortage of mutton is being felt in the markets across Kashmir for the last several weeks leaving consumers high and dry. The issue around prices turned contentious, when the rate was fixed at Rs 480 per kg at a meeting held in October last year between representatives of mutton dealers, officials from the departments of FCSCA and Sheep Husbandry along with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir who heads the Price Fixation Committee. This was the first annual price fixation committee meeting held after four years since 2016 to fix the mutton prices but had led to a widespread disagreement by the mutton trading fraternity which has been found selling mutton at Rs 600 per kg for almost the last one year.

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir in the meeting last month with representatives of mutton dealers and retailers had proposed a price of Rs 515 per kg of mutton. However, the latter had rejected it citing that it would cause them huge losses.

Earlier the “fact-finding” committee led by KEA after visiting livestock mandis in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan had submitted a report to the FCSCA department and Divisional Administration saying that procurement cost for A-grade mutton for them was Rs 518 per kg. Another two-member official team formed by the administration had said that procurement price for mutton was Rs 517 per kg.

Meanwhile, the end to the deadlock over mutton prices has brought a cheer to the consumers. After the news about the breaking of the deadlock became public, people in large numbers took to social media making humorous posts as well as welcoming the development with regard to mutton prices.