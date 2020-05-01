Death of pregnant woman | Anantnag admin takes corrective measures

The expecting mothers coming from the red zones of Anantnag would now be treated in a separate health facility and the ones positive for Covid-19 would be treated at a private hospital.

The move comes after the samples of a deceased pregnant woman from Kokernag returned positive for coronavirus.

Coming from a red zone, she had been admitted to the Maternity and Child Care (MCH) Hospital Anantnag on April 26 in utter disregard to the set protocols.

She was admitted in the general ward of the hospital along with other patients.

The medics and paramedics who came in contact with the deceased woman had to later go for quarantine.

Their samples were also taken for testing and the reports are awaited.

A senior official said that modalities in this regard would be finalized in a couple of days.

“We are designating Sub-district hospital Seer specifically for the pregnant women coming from red zones,” an official said.

He said the expecting women who need medical attention or have to undergo delivery will be taken to the facility according to set protocols.

“This would ease the workload on the sole maternity hospital in south Kashmir – MCH, functioning under GMC Anantnag and avoid chaos due to the ongoing pandemic,” the official said.

The official disclosed that the district administration has also decided to take over a private nursing home in the town.

“It will be specifically meant for Covid19 positive pregnant women with an isolation facility,” he said.

He said the order in this regard will be issued soon.

Three pregnant women from Nowgam village of Shangus, a Covid19 hot spot, have so far tested positive.

The women, medics revealed, had visited SDH Shangus and PHC Nowgam for treatment before their samples were collected.