Death toll 937, cases climb to 29,974 in India

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 937 and the number of cases climbed to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 51 deaths and 1,594 cases since Monday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 22,010, while 7,026 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Thus, 23.44 per cent of the infected people have recovered so far, a senior Health Ministry official said. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 51 deaths were reported since Monday evening of which 27 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 11 from Gujarat, seven from Madhya Pradesh, five from Rajasthan and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 937 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 369 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 162, Madhya Pradesh at 113, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 46 and Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at 31 each. The death toll reached 26 in Telengana, 24 in Tamil Nadu while West Bengal and Karantaka have reported 20 deaths each.