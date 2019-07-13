Defence Minister to visit Jammu on July 20

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Jammu on Saturday (20 July) to review security situation in the state.

The Minister would be briefed about the security scenario in the state, particularly Jammu region, a source said, adding Singh will be accompanied by Army Chief General BipinRawat.

Singh will also take stock of situation of areas along Line of Control (LoC), besides reviewing preparedness of troops for ongoing AmarnathYatra, a source said.

This would be Singh’s first visit to Jammu after taking over as the Defence Minister in the Modi 2.0.

Another source said the Minister will also review work on key infrastructural development projects in Jammu. The Union Minister would visit forward locations in Samba and Akhnoor, where Army has taken up construction of key infrastructural development projects.

On June 3, Singh was on two days visit to Kashmir and Ladakh divisions. He visited Siachen glacier– the world’s highest battlefield – to review security situation along the borders with Pakistan.

Later, he also reviewed security situation in Valley.