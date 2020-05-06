Delayed evacuation leaves stranded Kashmiris in distress

The stranded Kashmiri families, students and workers continue to live a miserable life in outside states as they say the J&K government was delaying their evacuation despite registration a week ago.

The Greater Kashmir received scores of emails and distress calls from stranded people including patients who complained that government was not making efforts for their evacuation.

“We are around 25 people stranded in Janakpuri Delhi and around 12 among us are not in position to travel by road. We are running from pillar to post to get information about arrangements made for such patients but nobody is there to help us,” said one of the stranded Kashmiris from Delhi.

“Mere registration is not going to help us but government should at least provide proper information to the people stranded outside J&K,” he said.

Another group of students stranded in Pune complained that J&K government was buying time under the garb of registration and has not chalked out a proper plan to evacuate its stranded residents.

“The government has not even fully constituted a mechanism that will bring back all the residents. More than a week passed since MHA issued guidelines and SOP regarding the movement of stranded persons but J&K government is yet to reveal its evacuation plan,” said Yawar Khan, a J&K student who is stranded in Pune.

“More than 10000 students have registered online for evacuation but in vain. Government has not informed the stranded students when and how they will be evacuated,” he said.

Amid the complaints of delayed evacuation plan, the J&K government stated that around 28000 J&K residents returned till Tuesday evening.

“Plan is final for return of students from Dhaka. Understand anxiety of everyone to return quickly but numbers are large. Please be patient. ALL shall be facilitated (Sic),” Principal Secretary and government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal tweeted.

“All returnees being tested 100 percent. Essential to isolate any positive cases and protect the general population. APPEAL: Please do not arrive without prior clearance. All unauthorized returnees may be inconvenienced and put to 21 day quarantine at Lakhanpur,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, said there was no ambiguity in the exercise started by administration for evacuation of people stranded outside J&K.

“Once registration is over, the administration will allocate dates for return taking into account the capacity at Lakhanpur,” he said.