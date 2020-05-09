Delhi-returned truck driver tests positive in Basohli

A truck driver who returned from Delhi has tested positive for covid19 at Basohli in district Kathua. This is the second positive case in the district.

Sources said the driver had no symptoms of the coronavirus. “Over 80 percent of the positive cases in Jammu division are asymptomatic,” a senior doctor at GMC and Hospital Jammu said.

District Magistrate, Kathua, OP Bhagat told Greater Kashmir the driver had come from Delhi to deliver goods at Parmandal and at another place in Samba along with a co-driver.

“He had spent night at Mahanpur and next morning on 3rd May, he approached the Sarpanch of his village, whereas his co-driver returned to Delhi after delivering the goods.

“The driver tested positive and later the person who had brought him on motorbike to the quarantine centre at Basohli, was also home quarantined and movement around his house was restricted.”

He said the truck driver was completely asymptomatic. “So far,” he said, “his seven close contacts have been traced and their samples collected.”