Delimitation of DDCs completed, 280 segments notified

The officials have completed the delimitation of territorial constituencies of district development councils (DDCs) in J&K.

According to officials, the Election Authority on Monday notified 280 territorial constituencies of DDCs.

The notification issued by Chief Electoral Officer, Hirdesh Kumar, who has been designated as the election authority under the law, said the draft delimitation proposal was put in public domain by deputy commissioners of all 20 districts for suggestions/ objections till October 23.

“A number of objections/recommendations were found to be devoid of merit and thus not accepted. However, some objections/ recommendations have been found reasoned and in consonance with provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 and it has been found necessary to modify the proposed delimitation of the district development councils to incorporate the same,” the notification said.