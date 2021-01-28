Demise widely condoled

The demise of last surviving J&K constituent assembly member comrade Krishan Dev Sethi has been widely condoled by many social and political organizations.

In his condolence message, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of Krishan Dev Sethi.

“Late Sethi Ji was among many who gave intellectual leadership to his people, when Jammu and Kashmir was undergoing a change from feudalism to democracy. He also lent immense support to the political movement started by Sher-e-Kashmir by giving his intellectual support, discussing the themes as socialism, secularism and democracy in his write-ups. He was the last of the titans who under the leadership of Sheikh Sahib had ushered in an era of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir,” Farooq said.

“An ace writer, his critiques of the policies of government were insightful of his commitment towards democracy and understanding of politics. I pay my earnest tributes to him. I take this opportunity to express my sympathies with the bereaved family members of his. May the departed soul be blessed with eternal repose,” he said.

Omar Abdullah in his condolence message said: “Sorry to hear about the demise of Jb Krishan Dev Sethi. He was the last surviving member of the Constituent Assembly of J&K and a former MLA. My condolences to his family and prayers for the eternal rest of his soul.”

Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi in his condolence message called late KG Dev Sethi as a symbol of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh unity, autonomy, and territorial integrity. While paying tributes to the departed leader, Masoodi recalled the rich contribution made by the great leader in making of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

The departed leader called it “flag of peasants and workers representing the ideals cherished by the people” and cautioned the people that “reactionary elements are there who try to pull down this flag and to face such elements sacrifices are even now required.”

He said that Sethi Saheb was a great supporter of the Delhi Agreement 1952 and called it “beacon of light for the people of Jammu and Kashmir State and progressive forces of India.”

He always stood for the oppressed and disempowered and no one could have defended the land reforms and opposed the payment of compensation to the holders of big estates as effectively as was done by late Sethi.

NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Mir Saifullah, Showkat Mir have also condoled the demise of Krishan Dev Sethi. The functionaries have expressed unison with his family, prayed for repose to the soul of the deceased.

“Deeply saddened to know of Sethi Sahab’s demise. I was hoping to see him in Jammu. He treated me like a daughter and will always be an integral part of my childhood. Will miss his wisdom and guidance,” PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti reacted expressing grief over the demise of the famous communist leader.

In her condolence message, the PDP President expressed profound grief over the sad demise of veteran political leader, freedom fighter and the last surviving member of J&K constituent assembly.

Mehbooba Mufti termed his sad demise as an irreparable loss to the state and its people.

PDP Vice President A R Veeri described late Sethi as a veteran leader and statesman who was an institution in himself.

“Krishan Dev Sethi Sahib was a great leader, writer, thinker and freedom fighter. His contribution to the state and its people was exemplary and would be remembered forever,” he said.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Krishan Dev Sethi.

Bukhari said that Sethi was a well-known writer and thinker who had witnessed various historical political events that happened in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sethi ji will be remembered for his promptness, erudition and revealing historical accounts whose heart remained always beating for his native land. Losing such a stalwart personality is a great loss for the people of J&K. I pray for peace to the departed soul and extend my heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family,” Bukhari said.

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, today during a condolence meeting expressed grief on the demise of Krishan Dev Sethi, father of Achal Sethi, Secretary, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs Department. He offered condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

The condolence meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of all the departments.

J&K Congress President G.A. Mir also condoled the passing away of Krishan Dev Sethi, and conveyed deepest condolences to family and friends of the deceased.

In a condolence message, Mir lauded the enormous contributions of Krishan Dev Sethi towards the inclusive development of J&K and upliftment of the people.

Prof. Saifuddin Soz, former Union Minister, said: “I feel extremely sad on the demise of Krishan Dev Sethi, a far sighted leader of the labour and downtrodden class of society.”

Soz said, “I knew Krishan Dev Sethi personally for a long time as a very dedicated and straight forward leader, who had a deep concern for the cause of labour and poorest of the poor class in the society.”

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone said that Krishna Dev Sethi was a man of strong convictions, uncompromising on his principles and an ardent believer in peace. He will be remembered for his vision, uprightness and selfless services he has rendered to people.

“KD Sharma was one of pioneers of leftist politics in J&K, a loved leader and a passionate speaker. He was a liberal to the core. He will be greatly missed,” Lone added.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami described him as an icon of progressive and secular politics in J&K, he said the late leader who was till yesterday the only surviving member of the J&K constituent assembly and witness of the sequence of political events which led to the legal provisions for the preservation of unique identity and dignity of the people of J&K.

“Alongwith the other stalwarts of the left leaders like Ram Piara Saraf, Dhanventri, Raja Akbar, Sardar Bodha Singh, Abdul Satar Ranjoor, Abdul Kabir Wani, G M Malik and others, Sethi Sahab conceived the idea of Naya Kashmir and made the slogan of land to the tiller a reality,” he said in his statement.

Vice-President of J&K Congress, GM Saroori also condoled the demise of Krishna Dev Sethi. Saroori termed his death as a ‘great loss’ while recalling his contribution in the social and economic uplift of his people.

The employees of the Law Department and members of Civil Secretariat Non-Gazetted Employees Union also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of K.D Sethi, father of Achal Sethi, Secretary Law Department.

“His persona symbolized his philosophy of life the crux of which was humanism, sociopolitical justice and a society free of exploitation,” veteran journalist and writer Mohammed Sayeed Malik wrote.

“Symbolically he was the last surviving human face of our living history, having been in the forefront at every critical juncture, from the 1930s to the advent of the 21st century. His footprints will continue to be there for a long, long time to come.”

On a personal note, he wrote, “I have lost my last surviving life-long friend between whom there were no secrets. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Ved Bhasin and Sethi Saheb and I had been friends for nearly six decades. Ideologically, politically we differed, sometimes violently, but never allowed that to come in our personal relationship. With Sethi Saheb’s departure today, I feel being left alone.”

Senior journalist Yusuf Jameel wrote, “He was much more than just the last surviving member of J&K Constituent Assembly and a former MLA. Apart from being a versatile politician he was a great thinker, an epitome of brotherhood, secular from the core of his heart, a proud Dogra, a true Kashmir friend and a loving human being.”