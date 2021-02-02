Democracy flourishing in J&K: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s National General Secretary and In-charge J&K, Tarun Chugh, today held a meeting with party works here.

He appreciated the central government’s initiatives and schemes for reaching out to the people. “BJP has reached every corner in Kashmir and people are also appreciating our work. Modi’s thinking is linked from Panch to Parliament and we should work for progress and development,” he said.

Chugh said that corruption and nepotism “promoted by dynasty leaders choked development in J&K.

“We will provide justice to Kashmiri mothers, brothers and sisters whose rights have been snatched by the so-called leaders,” Chugh said.

“Now that democracy is flourishing in J&K, Srinagar and Jammu will be comparable with Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad in 2030,” he said. Present on the occasion were Dr. Ali Muhammad Mir, Dr. Fareeda, Manzoor Kulgami, Sheikh Bashir, Mushtaq Norabadi, Manzoor Bhat, Asif Masoodi, Ashok Bhat, Bilal Parray and others.