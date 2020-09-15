Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 12:41 AM

Democratic Debate: Defence, Data & Demands | Parliament primed on Kashmir: Opposition raises questions

The Union Government today provided to the Lok Sabha an all-round view on Kashmir ranging from the contentious issue of house arrest of mainstream politicians to tensions with China on the LAC. In response to questions, the Government provided statistics on the number of political detenues, number of militants killed, casualties suffered by the security forces and the impact of the abrogation of Article 370 on the socio economic development of the newly created Union Territory.

Demanding a discussion on the fall out of the abrogation of J&K’s Constitutional position, the opposition parties were quick to flay the government for the factually incorrect statements made by the Ministers in the House.

