Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 12:47 AM

Departments asked to direct all files to new CS Arun Mehta

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 12:47 AM
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]
Trending News
File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com inspects Testing Facility at TRC

Representational Image

Son of a Govt teacher ends life

Greater Kashmir

ASHA workers in Baramulla shaken after fellow worker's death

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: torstensimon from Pixabay]

95% of above 45-years population vaccinated in Gurez: Govt

The General Administration Department today directed all the administrative departments to address and mark the papers and files to newly appointed Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta with effect from May 31, 2021.  “Consequent upon the appointment of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG: 1987) as Officer on Special in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and appointment of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) as Chief Secretary, J&K, it is hereby ordered that all the functions of the Chief Secretary, J&K, shall now be disposed of by Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS,” the GAD order reads.

“Accordingly, all the Administrative Departments are directed to address/mark all the papers and files to Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, with effect from 31.05.2021.”

Tagged in ,
Related News