Departments asked to direct all files to new CS Arun Mehta

The General Administration Department today directed all the administrative departments to address and mark the papers and files to newly appointed Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta with effect from May 31, 2021. “Consequent upon the appointment of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG: 1987) as Officer on Special in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and appointment of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) as Chief Secretary, J&K, it is hereby ordered that all the functions of the Chief Secretary, J&K, shall now be disposed of by Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS,” the GAD order reads.

“Accordingly, all the Administrative Departments are directed to address/mark all the papers and files to Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, with effect from 31.05.2021.”