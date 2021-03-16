Departments asked to follow SOP for incurring expenditure

The Finance Department of J&K has directed the departments to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for incurring expenditure out of contingencies provided in the DPRs of projects.

“In continuation of circular instruction issued vide no. A/51(2016-B-927/J dated 08.01.2021, all the administrative secretaries of Engineering Departments are advised to impart instructions to all subordinate offices in incur the expenditure as per General Financial Rule – 2017 out of contingent charges subject to maximum of 3 percent of the total cost of the project, administratively approved, for the following items,” reads the circular issued by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

The circular has advised to hire services of IT trained personnel through GeM, emergent requirement not reflected in DPR which could not be meted out from savings of other components, on site testing and lab equipment, proof check from NIT/IIT, emergency work for site mitigation like flash flood, excessive rains/snow, earthquake, accidents, fire, machinery breakdown/repair.