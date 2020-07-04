Deputy MS of Pulwama hospital tests positive

At least 34 health department employees including six doctors have been sent to quarantine after the in-charge Deputy Medical Superintendent of a Pulwama hospital tested positive.

As the district hospital has been turned into a COVID hospital, a private nursing home was designated as district hospital Pulwama and Dr. Mir Mushtaq made its Deputy MS.

“We have sent all those employees to quarantine who were directly or indirectly in contact with him. Samples have also been sent and we are waiting for the results,” Medical Superintendent district hospital, Dr. Jameel said.

According to reports, common people now hesitate to visit the hospital amid the situation.

“I used to go to hospital on alternate days for check-up but now I will not go because it is risky,” Hajra Begum, a patient of Shahoora said.

“It is true that employees were sent to quarantine centers as a safety measure, but we are working round the clock to provide best services to patients. The doctors work with full safety gears for the patients and people need not panic,” the medical superintendent said.