Despite Corona curfew, traffic increases on roads

While the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 entered its 19th day, there were reports on Monday that traffic movement in the Srinagar city and other places in Kashmir has increased.

Reports said that the majority of the people remained confined to their homes, though traffic jams were witnessed at some places in Srinagar and elsewhere.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 24 in all 20 districts of the Union Territory though essential services were exempted from the lockdown.

This was the fourth successive extension of COVID curfew

since April 29. The development comes in the backdrop of an unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K, particularly the summer capital, Srinagar, which has recorded the major chunk of positive cases during the last over a month.

Even though a rush of people was witnessed in the morning on the roads, outside banks and ATMs, police intervened and sent them back to their homes. Later, streets again wore a deserted look while shops and business establishments were closed in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.

Police said that since the outbreak of the second wave of Coronavirus, they have enhanced efforts to sensitise the masses. During the last 24 hours, police arrested 169 persons, lodged 79 FIRs and realised fine from 789 people for violating the guidelines.