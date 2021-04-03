Despite Covid, we will take tourism to new heights: LG

Stating that peace has returned to Kashmir after many decades, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said his administration was committed to cash in on this opportunity and take Kashmir’s tourism to new heights.

“Peace has returned to Kashmir after so many decades, it’s time we must cash in on this,” LG Sinha said after inaugurating a 6-day Tulip Festival at Tulip Garden here.

Sinha was flanked by the Governor of Kerala, Arif Muhammad Khan, and top functionaries of the government.

“Government is committed to take Kashmir’s tourism to new heights amid COVID pandemic challenges,” Sinha said while admitting that “COVID cases are rising in Jammu and Kashmir and there is a need to follow SOPs in letter and spirit.”

“COVID cases are witnessing an upsurge across India and J&K as well. We are up to this challenge; steps are being initiated to curb the spread of the virus. We have put in place hi-tech testing facilities at airports and railways stations, people who on arrival are tested positive for COVID are put in quarantine,” he said.

“We have increased the budgetary allocation for the tourism sector, and the government is also working on developing other tourism destinations,” he said.

Sinha urged tourists and people of Kashmir to follow Covid SOPs while visiting the gardens and other places.

On being asked about the PM’s tweet urging tourists to visit Tulip Garden, LG said, “Prime Minister recently stated that people of India and the rest of the world must visit Kashmir and its Tulip Garden. So PM himself is the brand ambassador of tourism promotion of Kashmir. We are hoping for bumper tourism season in Kashmir this year.”

He also ensured the filmmakers of providing them adequate security while shooting in Kashmir.

LG said that he was hopeful that international cargo services will start at the Srinagar International Airport soon so that Kashmir products can reach the international market within the shortest possible time.

Replying to a question about the news of former CM Farooq Abdullah being admitted to a hospital after testing COVID positive, LG said, “I pray to Allah for his well being and speedy recovery.”

Speaking on the occasion, LG said Jammu and Kashmir is endowed with unparalleled beauty and natural landscapes which have huge potential for tourism. Earlier tourists were visiting other famous gardens and tourist places of Kashmir, but now tulip Garden has become an iconic destination and attraction for them

Come and witness the magical experience of 15 lakh fully bloomed flowers of more than 64 varieties planted over 30 hectares in the foothills of Zabarwan, the Lt Governor urged the tourists.

The government is making untiring efforts to revive the tourism industry and socio-economic development of the stakeholders associated with the sector by providing better avenues and livelihood opportunities and making them AtmaNirbhar. Rs 786 cr has been allocated in the Budget for promotion of Tourism in J&K, which is Rs 509 cr more as compared to the previous year, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called upon the visiting tourists to carry the fragrance of J&K with them and share their memorable experiences with others.

Terming people’s active participation imperative in the governance process, the Lt Governor welcomed the suggestions and opinions of the people for the development of J&K and to bring a positive change in society.

Speaking about the power sector, the Lt Governor maintained that during the winter season, the power supply has witnessed 25% increase than the previous year. In the coming one year, the Government is aiming to increase the power supply by 70%, he added.

Governor of Kerala, Arif Muhammad Khan said, “There is no doubt that Kashmir is the most beautiful place in the world. Apart from the beauty of this place, people too are beautiful.”

Khan said that Kashmiri people are known for their hospitality. “I have come here for the first time in 1980 and I have a first hand experience of how they treat their guests.”

“Kashmir-the Crown of India has remained abode of Sufi’s and Reshi’s whose teachings of love, peace, and brotherhood are a source of inspiration for all. He also cited the poetry of Lal Ded and Sheikh Noor ud Din Wali “Nund Reshi” and praised the natural beauty and hospitality of Kashmir,” Khan said.

During the festival, the visitors will see a lot of cultural activities and musical evenings, besides live exhibition of Handicrafts and Handloom products would be also an attraction for them to familiarize with Kashmir’s rich culture and traditions.

The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone of Ornamental Cherry theme Garden “SAKURA” worth Rs 9.96 crore.

The project would have different components including Open Air Cafeteria, Water Channel, Bio Toilet, Water Reservoir, Rain shelter, View point, Kehwa point and Musical Fountain which would prove future attraction of the tourists.

Earlier, the Lt Governor visited Food Court Cum Wazwan Festival, and Handicraft cum Handloom Exhibition and inspected number of stalls that have been set up to showcase and promote the diversified rich culture, cuisines and crafts of Kashmir.

On the first day of the festival, the visitors were mesmerized and enthralled by different musical and cultural programmes presented by local and renowned artists from outside the UT.

During the festival, sound and lighting systems near the SKICC have been put on display for the visitors, besides the Hari Parbat Fort has also been illuminated to mesmerize the tourists. District Administration has put various measures to contain the spread of the virus and has also issued guidelines on the same.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan- Advisors to Lt Governor and Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC accompanied the Lt Governor.

Member Central Waqf Council & Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi also attended the inaugural event.

Among others present on the occasion were Rohit Kansal Principal Secretary, PDD and Information; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir, Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Tourism; Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Floriculture; Mohammad Aìjaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Sh. Rahul Pandey, Director, Department of Information & PR; Athar Amir Khan, Commissioner SMC; Dr. G N Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir; concerned HoDs; senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, besides tourists in large numbers.