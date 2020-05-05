Detention of Mehbooba, Sagar extended by 3 months

J&K administration Tuesday extended by three months the PSA detention of former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar who completed nine months’ of detention today.

“The detention of Mehbooba Mufti and Ali Muhammad Sagar has been extended by three more months,” a senior official told Greater Kashmir. “Notices are being served to them tonight.”

Mehbooba Mufti who was detained on 5 August 2019 was slapped with PSA on 5 February 2020 along with another former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Omar’s PSA detention was quashed on 24 March 2020 and he walked free from the royal era palace at Hari Niwas where he was detained.

Omar was released exactly 11 days after his father and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah was set free after more than seven months of detention under the PSA.

Mehbooba was kept in a hut in Chashma Shahi in Srinagar from 5 August to 15 November 2019. She was shifted to a house in Transport Nagar, Srinagar on 15 November and thereafter was moved to her erstwhile official residence as former chief minister, the Fairview on Gupkar Road on April 7.

Mufti heads the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was in power in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the BJP till June 2018.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdulla condemned the extension of the detention of the two leaders. “Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti’s detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained,” he tweeted.

In another tweet Omar said it “vindictiveness”. “General Secretary of @JKNC_ Sagar Sb has also had his PSA extended by a further 3 months. I’m struggling to get my head around the decision & the logic behind it because it smacks of vindictiveness & nothing else. New Delhi needed to make friends in J&K but is doing the opposite,” he said in another tweet.