DG BSF reviews security along Int'l Border

Director General BSF, SS Deswal, today reviewed security situation of the frontier areas here along the International Border with Pakistan.

The DG BSF chaired a high-level meeting in which Additional Director General (WC) S Panwar, Inspector General BSF (Jammu Frontier) NS Jamwal and other officers participated.

The IG BSF briefed the DG about complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing security scenario. BSF officials said that border domination plan was also reviewed.

The DG BSF visited the critical areas of entire border stretch and held discussion with various sector, unit commanders, senior police officers regarding border domination and other security measures being adopted.

The BSF field commanders apprised the DG about various ongoing construction works on the border and constraints being faced during their implementation.

The DG stressed on cultivation of land ahead of fencing with the help of BSF who can provide security to the farmers.

“We are getting inputs (about militants). But we have not noticed such things on the border though we are alert to whatever inputs are shared with us,” IG BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal said.

“There is no extra-ordinary change on the borders. However, we are fully alert. They (militants) have been attempting to infiltrate in past and in future again they will continue. That initiative is with them,” he said.

“They (militants) will continue to make attempts wherever they find loophole or weakness in security grid whether on International Border or Line of Control, but the point is how well we are prepared to counter that,” Jamwal said.

Earlier, the DGP also reviewed the prevailing Covid19 situation and precautions being taken.