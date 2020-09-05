DG BSF visits India-Pak border in Samba

Director General of Border Security Force today visited forward areas and also inspected the site where a cross-border tunnel was detected recently on the Indo-Pak border in Samba district.

On his three-day visit to J&K, the DGP BSF Rakesh Asthana accompanied by senior officials from Jammu Frontier visited the site in Bain-Glad in Samba and inspected the place where the tunnel was detected.

The officials said that the DGP also chaired a meeting with the BSF officials and jawans, besides visiting two forward posts along the International Border.

During the second day of his tour, officials said the DG reviewed the security situation and praised the BSF personnel for effectively guarding the Indo-Pak border.

Earlier, the DG BSF also reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also the domination plan. Yesterday, the DG visited the critical areas of Chicken Neck stretch of Akhnoor Sector and held discussion with sector/unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation.

He was accompanied by Additional DG (WC) SS Panwar and IG BSF Jammu Frontier NS Jamwal.