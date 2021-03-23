DG Prisons authorised to grant 'special parole' to convict prisoners

In view of the covid19 situation, government today authorised Director General of Police (Prisons), J&K, to grant Special Parole, in respect certain categories of convict prisoners for a further period of two months extendable for another two months.

“The Government hereby authorizes the Director General of Police (Prisons), J&K being the competent authority, under the Jammu and Kashmir Suspension of Sentence Rules, 2020, to grant Special Parole, in respect of categories of convict prisoners, mentioned in Govt Order No. 100 – Home of 2020 dated 02.04.2020, for a further period of two months, extendable for another two months if the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the Union Territory of J&K does not improve or further worsens subject to the condition laid down in the order ibid,” a Home department order said.