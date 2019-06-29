DGP Dilbag Singh visits Baltal, Manigam, Dumail

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today visited base camps of Baltal, Manigam& starting point at Dumail to review the security arrangements put in place at these important points and en route for AmarnathYatra through Baltal route.

DGP J&K was accompanied by IGP Kashmir S.P Pani and SSP GanderbalMohammd Khalil Poswal during his visit. He reviewed the security and communication arrangements on yatra route and the helipad. DGP took stock of the access control at these places and held a meeting with the officers in Joint Police Control Room, Baltal.

During his meeting with the police and other security forces officers, the DGP stressed for better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra. He said that strict compliance of the directions should be ensured to plug any loophole.

Addressing the officers Dilbag Singh said that strict adherence of timing should be ensured for regulating the yatra in a befitting manner. Full assistance should be provided to the yatris in need and they should be briefed not to move on the routes not covered under security and beyond scheduled timings. He wished the officers all the best and emphasised upon them to supervise the arrangements personally with proper briefing to the deployed personnel in their respective jurisdictions.

DGP also took a round of the camps and chaired the meeting of commandants of Army, CRPF and ITBP. The meeting at Baltal was also attended by Police Yatra Officer SSP SanjeevKhajuria, Assistant Police YatraOffierAbrarChoudhary, SSP JPCR Zahid Malik, SSP Security Baltal Ravi Kant, Camp Director BaltalNagender Singh Jamwal and Camp Director DumailKrishanLal.

At Manigam DGP was received by principal PTS ManigamHaseeb-urRehman and officers of CRPF.

The DGP took stock of the arrangements and briefed the officers for making the yatra smooth through coordinated efforts.