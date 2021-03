J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

“After symptoms, his test came positive,” officials said adding that he is quarantined and is being looked after by doctors.

They said his wife also tested positive, however she has no symptoms. “She too is in isolation,” officials said.

They said that officials at police headquarters will undergo tests in the coming days. “But so far no official at headquarters has shown any symptom,” officials said.