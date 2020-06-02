DGP for effective counter-militancy response

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today chaired a high-level meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security scenario and measures on ground in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was attended by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, SSP Srinagar Dr. Haseeb Mughal and Range DIGs of North Kashmir, South Kashmir and District SSPs attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

“The DGP appreciated the efforts of forces against coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir particularly in the areas declared from time to time as red zones. He complimented J&K Police and other security forces for assisting the health and civil administration during these times of crises. He said that we need to continue our good work with enhanced dedication to ensure that the spread of this deadly virus is restricted,” a police spokesman said.

“The DGP after obtaining district-wise assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges reiterated the importance of maintaining a sustained and close watch on the ground situation. He stressed the need to maintain sustained real-time coordination between the security forces for effective counter-militancy responses.

“Complementing the Police, Army, CRPF for recent successes against militancy, Singh said that safety and security of the people is our prime concern and every attempt of the elements inimical to peace should be foiled firmly. He said that J&K Police with other sister agencies has faced tough challenges and have succeeded to maintain a sense of security among the minds of the people. Public cooperation has helped to make our efforts fruitful and the Organization is giving due importance to strengthen relations with the people for eradication of crimes and drug menace from the society,” he added.

“The DGP added that even during the present health crises, many successful operations on anti-militancy front in which many commanders of different militant outfits were eliminated, highlights the commitment and resolve of forces and added that we need to continue our mission peace with more dedication to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” the police spokesman said