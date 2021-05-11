DGP Prisons visits Central Jail Srinagar

A day prior to relinquishing charge, DGP Prisons V. K. Singh visited Central Jail Srinagar to resolve last minute issues including a parole case.

At present, 635 inmates are lodged in the Central Jail Srinagar which included 27 female inmates and there is no COVID positive case in the jail, an official spokesman said.

As on date, 4572 inmates are lodged in the 13 jails of J&K, of which, 23 inmates

(21 from District Jail Kathua, 1 from Central Jail Jammu, Kot Bhalwal and 1 from District Jail Jammu) are COVID positive to whom necessary medical care is being provided, the spokesman said.

Presently, 219 inmates are under quarantine across prisons of J&K as new prisoners undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine for 14 days.

The DG directed the staff for strict adherence to SOPs issued to prevent spread of COVID-19 in jails.