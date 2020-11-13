DGP reviews election preparedness

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday asked security officers to frame and implement the plans for the conduct of transparent and secure District Development Council elections in Kashmir.

The DGP chaired two security review meetings in the backdrop of District Development Council elections on Friday.

The meeting at PCR was attended by IGP Armed/IRP and all the Kashmir based commandants of armed and IRP, at Pulwama the meeting was attended by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel, DC Pulwama Dr Ragav Langer, SSP Pulwama Ashish Mishra, officers from security forces.

The senior officers briefed the DGP about the arrangements being made for smooth polls.

Addressing the officers, DGP emphasized that people must be facilitated during these elections so that they would feel secured to cast their ballot. “Favourable environment must be created for polls,” the DGP told officers, adding that the liaison between the different security agencies should be cohesive and strong for effective actions on the ground.

In Pulwama, the officers apprised DGP that all the arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of polls.