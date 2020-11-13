Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 12:41 AM

DGP reviews election preparedness

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 12:41 AM

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday asked security officers to frame and implement the plans for the conduct of transparent and secure District Development Council elections in Kashmir.

The DGP chaired two security review meetings in the backdrop of District Development Council elections on Friday.

Trending News
File Photo

Gurez receives season's first snowfall

Representational Image

Political parties aghast over loss of lives in LoC skirmishes

YNC district President, others join Apni Party

DGP extends greetings on Diwali

The meeting at PCR was attended by IGP Armed/IRP and all the Kashmir based commandants of armed and IRP, at Pulwama the meeting was attended by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel, DC Pulwama Dr Ragav Langer, SSP Pulwama Ashish Mishra, officers from security forces.

The senior officers briefed the DGP about the arrangements being made for smooth polls.

Addressing the officers, DGP emphasized that people must be facilitated during these elections so that they would feel secured to cast their ballot. “Favourable environment must be created for polls,” the DGP told officers, adding that the liaison between the different security agencies should be cohesive and strong for effective actions on the ground.

Latest News
Prime Minister of Palestine [Image for representational purpose only] Source: Twitter

Palestine slams Pompeo's decision to visit Israeli settlement

File Photo [For representational purpose only]

44,684 new cases take India's virus tally to 87,73,479

Representational Pic

Vaccine politics reaches new level as Trump threatens to withhold it for NY

Representational Photo

US blamed for hundreds of daily Covid-19 deaths in Iran

In Pulwama, the officers apprised DGP that all the arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of polls.

Related News