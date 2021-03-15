DGP reviews security in Anantnag with Army, CRPF officers

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, Monday visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag district where he chaired a security review meeting with the senior officers of Army, CRPF and Police. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

Officers who attended the meeting were IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Commander Sector-1 Brig. Vijay Mahadevan, DIG CRPF South Kashmir D.P. Upadhay, SP Anantnag Sandeep Choudhary, SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh, SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem, ASP Anantnag, ASP Kulgam and other gazetted officers of Anantnag district.

“The DGP complimented the police and security forces for their untiring efforts while eliminating the top militant commanders in the recent times thus providing huge respite to the common people. He praised the police and security forces for successful anti-militancy operations in their respective areas. He said that the killing of Al Badr, LeT and JeM commanders will definitely help in saving the lives of commoners as also the lives and careers of a number of our innocent youth who fall prey to their malicious designs,” a police spokesman said.

“He lauded the role of J&K Police and other security forces for recovering and capturing huge numbers of weaponry during the last year. He said that capturing weapons means nipping the evil in the bud and saving a number of youth who would have been misguided to pick up those weapons by choosing a path of violence. The DGP said that the public in general and parents of vulnerable youth have reposed trust in us. He impressed upon the officers to work with full professionalism and with more dedication for bringing lasting peace in the area and welfare of the people.”

“The DGP emphasized that the police personnel must deal strictly with elements involved in the radicalization of youth and pushing them towards terrorism. He directed the police officers to identify and book the persons involved in these activities. He directed that forces should remain more vigilant against the activities of OGW networks who are helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs.”

“The DGP stressed upon the officers to strengthen the highway security grid. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security agencies are fighting on multiple fronts and need of the hour is to strengthen and augment the highway security grid. He said that anti-national elements are always looking for the loopholes and their motive to disturb the peace has to be dealt with firmly.”