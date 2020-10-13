DGP reviews security in Kulgam, Pulwama

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar today visited Kulgam and Pulwama, twin districts of South Kashmir. The DGP chaired security review meetings and also addressed joint darbars of police and security forces at both the district headquarters.

The DGP while chairing the security review meetings at Kulgam and Pulwama appreciated the efforts of police and other security forces against militancy and said that 180 militants including their top commanders were eliminated in the recent past. He said that forces need to continue their efforts to ensure the peaceful atmosphere is maintained in J&K. Stressing on continued coordination among all security agencies to maintain continuous vigil on the activities of anti-national elements, DGP J&K said that greater synergy among the security agencies has helped in achieving better results.

Reiterating that safety of human lives and public property has remained among top priorities of the force, he said that Jammu and Kashmir Police despite facing tough challenges have succeeded in creating an environment of security among the public. “With the active cooperation of the people, police along with security forces have succeeded in bringing peace and it is our endeavour to keep the peace maintained at all levels,” he added.

He stressed for continuous pressure on militants and their associates to ensure peace in J&K. The DGP said that despite challenges, forces have ensured that no loss of lives and property of the common masses takes place while dealing with different situations. He stressed upon the officers to maintain close coordination with their ranks and strengthen relations with the people to achieve better results. He said that due to the cooperation of local people no law and order situation was caused at any encounter site during the last two years or so as people want peace and are fed up with militants.

The security review meetings were attended by DIG SKR Atul Kumar Goel, DIG CRPF Awantipora B.S. Negi, DIG CRPF Anantnag Gurinderpal Singh, SP Kulgam Ashish Kumar Mishra, SP Pulwama D.S Ambesh, CO 9 RR Nawaz Patel, CO 18th Bn. Gourav Singh, CO 182 Bn. Nadeem Samdani and jurisdictional police officers of Kulgam and Pulwama districts. The officers apprised the DGP J&K about the overall security scenario and steps taken to maintain peace and order, in these two districts of South Kashmir.