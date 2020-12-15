DGP reviews security in Sopore, Bandipora, Ganderbal

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, today said militants were frustrated by witnessing huge participation of people in the ongoing electoral process and were attempting to create disturbance. The DGP was on a visit to Sopore, Bandipora and Ganderbal.

The DGP, who is in Kashmir currently, chaired a series of joint security review meetings at Sopore, Bandipora and Ganderbal. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The meeting at Sopore was attended by DIG North Kashmir Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, CO 22-RR Col Abhishek Kumar, CO 179 Bn CRPF Ravish Kumar, CO 177 Bn Manish Sharma, SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal. The meeting at Bandipora was attended by DIG North Kashmir, DIG BSF Davender Singh Bisht, SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik, DC Bandipora Owais Ahmad, CO 14th RR Pranav Joshi, CO 3rd BN BSF Rakesh Sharma. In Ganderbal the meeting was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, DC Ganderbal Shafkat Iqbal, SSP Gaberbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal, Co 115 BN CRPF Pankaj P. Shah, OIC, Adhoc 13 SSB, Bhattacharjee, OIC, Adhoc-04 SSB, Ratnakar and other police and civil officers.

While addressing the meetings, the DGP appreciated the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces in combating militancy and providing a better security environment to the people of J&K. He commended the coordinated efforts of forces for conducting the polls peacefully so far and directed the officers to strengthen the security grid and plug in the gaps with strict security measures for the remaining phases as well. He said that militants and their masters are frustrated by witnessing the huge participation of people in the ongoing electoral process and are attempting to create disturbance and added that forces have to be extra alert to foil their evil designs.

He said that people of J&K have expectations from the forces and “we have to fulfil their expectations by working with commitment.” He stressed for keeping strict vigil on the activities of anti-national elements attempting to disrupt the peace in J&K. He said that wholehearted cooperation of the people with the forces has helped in maintaining sustained peace and these relations should be strengthened at all levels to defeat ill designs of inimical elements.

The DGP directed the officers to utilize their resources and energies efficiently to gain the confidence of the people, making them stakeholders in the dividends of peace and progress. He directed the officers to strengthen the security grid and plug the gaps with strict security measures for the remaining phases as well. DGP emphasized the usage of surveillance technology and focus on qualitative changes. At Bandipora, the DGP also inaugurated newly constructed conference hall and GOs mess. During the meetings, the officers apprised the DGP regarding the security situation in the areas under their command.