DGP reviews security in South Kashmir

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, today visited Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir and reviewed the security scenario of these districts during officers’ meetings.

Accompanied by DIG South Kashmir, Atul Kumar Goel, the DGP J&K first visited Shopain and then Kulgam. In the afternoon, he visited Anantnag. The DGP chaired officers’ meetings at these district headquarters. The meetings deliberated on security scenarios in these districts.

The DGP appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces for ensuring elaborate security arrangements so far for the District Development Council (DDC) and by-elections for Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB). He said that with the joint efforts of all the security forces, a conducive security environment was ensured for the people to take part in this political exercise during the first seven phases of elections. He directed the officers to make optimum use of available resources and strengthen the security arrangements so that the last phase of these elections is also conducted peacefully.

The DGP said that inimical elements after seeing the overwhelming participation of the people in the ongoing democratic process are attempting to create disturbance in the UT and added that security forces need to continue with the collective efforts to thwart their nefarious designs. The DGP directed the officers to maintain close surveillance of such elements trying to disrupt the fast returning peaceful atmosphere and take all necessary measures to neutralize such attempts. He stressed for augmenting the security grids to ensure a safe and secure environment for the citizens.

The SSP Shopian, SP Kulgam and SSP Anantnag briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for conducting the remaining phase of elections, maintaining peace and order and ensuring the security of the people.

During his visit to Shopian, the DGP also inaugurated the SSP chamber at District Police office Shopian. The meeting at Shopian was attended by SSP Shopian Amritpal Singh-IPS, ASP Shopian, Arif Amin Shah, DySP Hqrs Wajahat Hussian, DySP DAR Sheezan Bhat, DySP Ops Majid Ali and at Kulgam the meeting was attended by SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh, CO 18Bn CRPF Gaurav Singh, Addl. SP Kulgam Mohd Yousuf. The meeting at Anantnag was attended by DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel, SSP Anantnag Sandeep Choudhury, SP Hqrs Perbeet Singh.