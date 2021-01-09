DGP reviews security situation in Kashmir

“Put in extra efforts to create a more conducive atmosphere for the people of Jammu and Kashmir so that gains of 2020 are consolidated.” This was stated by the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh while chairing the first 2021 review meeting with the senior officers of Kashmir Zone at Police Control Room Srinagar today.

The DGP appreciated the role of JK Police personnel during recent snowfall throughout Kashmir valley. He said that besides assistance in snow clearance at various places medical emergency calls were attended by the policemen and helping hand was extended to the people in the cities and also in the far-flung areas which shows the commitment and resolve of force towards the public service. He applauded the role of JK Police in assisting the civil administration for restoration of essential services. He emphasized that readiness of the force plays a pivotal role in any contingencies to ensure better service to our own people.

He commended the efforts of various district Police units and the district SSPs under whose supervision police personnel evacuated pregnant women, sick persons to hospitals and trapped persons to safer locations.

He said that stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti-national activities. He stressed for increased operations to provide a peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said that JK Police along with its sister agencies and security forces is carrying forward the agenda of peace and added that every possible effort should be made to bring lasting peace to this place. The DGP directed the officers to gear up and put extra efforts to create a more conducive atmosphere for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that a lot of good work has been done in the past year but there is much more to be done in the near future.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar briefed the DGP regarding the security measures in Kashmir. DGP expressed his deep gratitude to the PM, the HM and LG for continuing appreciation and support to JKP.