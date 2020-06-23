DGP reviews security situation in Pulwama

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today said that police and other security forces were working in tandem against militancy in J&K. The DGP was on a visit to Pulwama.

Interacting with the police personnel, the DGP said the forces were working professionally to eliminate threats to peace from various militant outfits.

He appreciated the efforts of police and other security forces for their professionalising handling of law and order situations along with flattening the graph of violence considerably.

Referring to recent successful operations, the DGP appreciated prompt and coordinated action of security forces and added, “We need to continue our sustained anti-militancy operations to put an end to the Pak sponsored militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces are working hard to bring an enduring peace to this beautiful place and people who have suffered from long years of violence due to Pakistan’s anti-people and anti-peace nefarious designs.”

The DGP also announced Bada Khana for police and CRPF personnel on the occasion.

Earlier, the DGP attended the wreath laying ceremony of the CRPF personnel Kale Sunil at RTC Humhama. During the visit to Pulwama, DGP and other officers observed 3 minutes of silence to pay tribute to the personnel.