DGP reviews security situation in Srinagar

The role of police, army and CAPFs deployed on various assignments in Jammu and Kashmir is commendable and the coordination among various security forces has resulted in huge successes. This was stated by the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh while chairing a joint officers security meeting at Srinagar to review security and measures taken by Srinagar security grid.

He also reviewed preparation and measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by ADGP CRPF Zulfikar Hassan, IGP CRPF ops Rajesh Yadav, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF Srinagar P K Pandey, DIG SKR Atul Goel, DIG CRPF North Davinderjeet Singh, DIG CRPF South D S Mann, DIG SSB Ranjeet Singh, DIG ITBP Davender Singh SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Awantipora Tahir Salim Khan, SSP PCR Shahid, all Srinagar based COs of armed police, IRP, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, SDPOs and CAPF Coy Commanders.

“During the meeting the DGP complemented the security forces for the recent successful counter insurgency operations. He said that the role of CAPF officers and jawans who are deployed on the various assignments across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is commendable and praiseworthy. The DGP said that CAPFs have played a significant role both in maintaining law & order and counter insurgency operations,” a police statement said.

The DGP stressed upon the officers not to let the peaceful atmosphere be disturbed by the inimical elements.

“He said that the synergy among the forces has yielded desired results in maintaining peace & order and added that we have to strengthen the bond further to foil ill designs of the neighboring country and its sponsored outfits operating in J&K,” the statement said.

“The DGP said that anti national elements are taking advantage of our responsibility in fighting the deadly Coronavirus. He said that security is to be strengthened at all levels with joint efforts of all security forces to foil any nefarious designs of militants. He said fight against terrorism will continue till lasting peace is established here. He emphasized upon the officers that the deployments should be made as per requirements at all sensitive places. He said the personnel on ground should be briefed regularly and the synergy at the grass root level of SHOs and Coy commanders has to be at level best for achieving better results.”

The DGP during the meeting also reviewed the preparation/measures taken to contain the deadly virus from spreading. He directed the officers to take all necessary steps in implementing the government orders on ground. He directed the officers to follow the health protocols issued in maintaining social distancing among the general public. He stressed to use all resources in helping the needy people and also directed them to take strict action against those people who are defying or violating government orders.

The DGP appreciated the work of JK Police force along with other security forces in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Complimented the police officers and jawans for working day and night in assisting the civil administrations and health department in combating the Coronavirus and ensuring the lockdown across J&K to restrict its spread, he said that the efforts would go a long way in defeating the pandemic.