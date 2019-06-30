DGP reviews security, traffic arrangements along highway

Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh today visited different places from Srinagar to ShaitaniNallah along the National Highway and took stock of the security arrangements for Amarnathyatra. He also reviewed the arrangements put in place for the smooth traffic management on the National Highway during yatra period.

DGP was accompanied by IGP Operations CRPF Kashmir Rajesh Kumar Yadav, IGP Traffic J&K Alok Kumar and IGP Kashmir S.P Pani during the visit, an official handout said.

He inspected the security grid at different important places including Galandar, BarsooLetpora, Awantipora crossing, Awantipora bridge crossing, old road new road Awantipora, Halmulla, SangamMarhama, DoneePawa crossing, SemthanTulkhan Under pass and Arwani Underpass, Palpora, Alstop, Arhama,Vessu,Damjan,Vessu Bridge Dalwash Crossing, Walnut Factory Lower Munda, Zig Immo and ShaitaniNallah.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

At ShaitaniNallah where the convey is exchanged, the DGP was briefed about the preparedness and procedures adopted by the convey commanders, the statement said.

At Jawahar tunnel, the DGP reviewed the traffic flow and at Anantnag he took stock of the decongestion and clearing of unattended and unauthorized vehicles from the roads.

The DGP also visited Yatri camps at Wallnut Factory Mir Bazar and PanthaChowk and took stock of the security of these camps and the facilities being extended to pilgrims.

He also interacted with the yatris at these places.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

SSP Awantipora, SSP Anantnag and SSP Kulgam briefed the DGP about the measures taken for the security of yatra in their respective jurisdictions.

They also apprised the DGP about the arrangements put in place for smooth traffic movement on Highway during yatra.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure strict compliance of instructions conveyed for the security of yatris.

He said that measures taken should be implemented efficiently in coordination with other security agencies and all the vital points along National Highway should be reviewed randomly to take required measures along with other forces.

The DGP directed the officers to brief the deployed personnel to be ever alert and take all measures for safety and security.

He directed the officers to make sure that the cut off timings are adhered to all along the highway.

He impressed the officers to enhance their supervision in their respective jurisdictions.

The DGP J&K advised the officers to plug all the loopholes and abide by laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

The officers of Traffic Department briefed the DGP about the steps taken for smooth traffic management.

The DGP wished the officers and personnel of all the forces all the best and stressed for enhanced cooperation.