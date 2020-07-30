DGP tells security forces to remain alert in ensuing fortnight

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday directed security forces to remain alert during ensuing fortnight so that the religious festivals as well as the I-Day celebration pass off peacefully, a police handout said.

Chairing a high-level security meeting here, the DGP, according to the statement, said that “there will be provocations by the anti national and anti social elements during this period and as such all the personnel deployed on nakas, on operations, on static guards and other deployments need to be briefed on regular basis.”

While complementing the police officers, the DGP said that a lot of good work has been done during the last few months on operations as well as on the law and order front. “However, the guard cannot be lowered and there is a need to consolidate the gains,” the DGP.

The high level security review meeting was held at Police Headquarters (PHQ) Srinagar in which over all security scenario of the J&K particularly security arrangements with regard to ensuing Eid, and August 15 were discussed.

The efforts of collective fight against the COVID 19 by the Police, CAPFs and Civil Administration were also discussed, the spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by ADGP (CID) J&K R.R. Swain, ADGP (Cord) S.J.M Gillani, ADGP Law & Order/Headquarter (PHQ), A.G Mir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P Pole, IGP CRPF (Ops) Rajesh Kumar, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF P K Pandey, DIG BSF B K Jha, DIG SSB Ranjeet Singh, DIG CRPF D S Maan, IYC (Ops) ITBP N S Bhandhari and officers of Police Headquarters. IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, all range DIsG and all district SSsP of J&K attended the meeting via video conference from their respective places of postings.

“The DGP said that all the efforts must be put in place to enhance the security of the vulnerable people and places. He said that the officers can take the decisions keeping in view the local requirements, conditions, etc,” the spokesperson said, as per Global News Service.

The DGP also said that all the logistics such as bullet proof bunkers fitted with CCTVs have been provided and advised the officers that these resources must be made good use of.

“The incidents of sensitive and law and order nature must be recorded and later on analysed,” he said.

The DGP said that the supervisory officers must ensure that the personnel on duty remain alert and put on “bullet proof patkas, jackets to safeguard themselves and also do their duties efficiently”.

With regard to COVID, the DGP said that “we need to continue to take all precautions and all the resources which have been made available must be put to use.”

“Police Headquarters will be at the beck and call of the districts and units for any requirements which they may highlight,” he said.

The DGP said that the plasma donations by the Police personnel has been appreciated by the civilians as precious lives are being saved through this attempt.

He said that the units and districts must make a list of police personnel who can be screened for plasma donation. The donors must be duly rewarded.

He advised that due precautions and COVID protocols must be followed during the celebration of the religious as well as on the national festivals.

All the officers attending the meeting briefed the DGP about the current scenario in their respective areas and assured him that all the orders and advisories will be followed.