DHSK asks staff to desist from 'media interactions'

Amid covid crisis, the directorate of Health Services Kashmir has issued an order directing its staff to desist from media interactions, cautioning that any contravention to the directions will warrant disciplinary action.

“All Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents/Block Medical Officers of Kashmir Division are enjoined upon to issue instructions to all the staff under their administrative domain to desist from media interactions, as it has been seen that contradictory and confusing messages are being circulated, which misinforms the public and creates unnecessary avoidable panic,” reads a circular issued by the Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Rather.

“It will initiate strict disciplinary action against anyone indulging in such behaviour and shall further report of any disregard of these instructions by any officer/official to this office (DHSK) also,” it states