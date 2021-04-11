DHSK revamps divisional-level committee to contain resurgence

To contain the resurgence of Covid-19, the Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Rather today revamped the covid containment strategy by making a Divisional Level Team.

The committee comprises of Divisional Level Officers of Directorate for South, North & Central Kashmir. The teams have been directed to apprise the Director on a daily basis for better patient covid-19 health care services.

The Director has directed the teams to be in constant touch with respective health administrators of the zones for mitigating covid-19 emergencies and ensure for hassle free services.

On his directions the teams are in the process of monitoring and strengthening the existing covid care health care services besides they are having complete tour of all the covid care facilities across Kashmir Division.

The Director also issued directions that CHC Chanapora, Srinagar be dedicated for suspected travellers from airport and designated as Dedicated Covid-19 Care Centre.

Meanwhile, the covid maternity services utilized by Srinagar, Budgam and adjoining areas at CHC Chanapora have been shifted to JLNM Hospital.

The Director has also directed CMO Srinagar to make Mini Maternity Centre Sanatnagar fully functional and rationalize the staff accordingly, so that a dedicated covid care center is fully functional there in stipulated time. He also visited JAKALI Covid-19 Care Centre, JLNM Hospital to review covid preparedness there. Dr Rather also issued directions to take stock of status of Oxygen Manifold Services across Kashmir Division. A dedicated team has been assigned the job which will ensure smooth functioning of oxygen manifold in all peripheral hospitals wherever the services are installed.