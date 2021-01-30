Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 12:59 AM

Dilapidated condition of highway troubles travellers

File photo

The dilapidated condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in two districts of Jammu province – Ramban and Udhampur – has become a nightmare for the travellers since the work was started by National Highways Authority of India for four-laning of the road.

People say the contractor companies of NHAI responsible for repairs and maintenance are not paying heed to repair the highway.

The highway has developed pot holes, deep ditches making walking and driving an ordeal, commuters and drivers complained.

Although the matter was brought into the notice of officials several times and at some places people have held protests but nothing was done for repairing the badly damaged highway.

Residents of two highway towns, Banihal and Ramban, alleged that they are worst affected.

“We have been waiting for the repairs of the highway for several years but nobody is taking interest,” they complained.

