Disability no barrier for this doctor to achieve goal, serve others

He has never let his disability come in the way of his goals though recollecting the days when he was normal makes him nostalgic.

Dr Muneeb-ul-Hassan, 44, is living with cerebellar degeneration syndrome – the deterioration of neurons or nerve cells in the cerebellum. People with this syndrome experience slow and unsteady movements in arms or legs, slowed and slurred speech, uncoordinated walk and a back and forth tremor in the trunk of the body.

Everything was fine till Muneeb met an accident in 1995 when he was in the first year of the MBBS at Government Medical College Srinagar. “On that fateful day, due to some shutdown or so, a friend came on motorcycle to pick me up along with another classmate, as we didn’t want to miss the classes. Right outside the Government Degree College Bemina, our bike skidded off the road and we were left there in a pool of blood.

“Though my friends also suffered injuries, I was the worst hit. I was admitted to SMHS where I underwent a surgery. I was told that my skin had turned blue. Then I was referred to SKIMS Soura where I was treated for around 5 months.

“I had suffered maximum damage in my leg. I was then taken to many hospitals in Delhi including the Batra and Apollo. However, after examining me for some time, the doctors told me that I had to live with the disability.”

Muneeb did not lose hope and continued to pursue MBBS which he completed in 2008. His first posting was at Khansahib, then at Chattergam in central Kashmir’s Budgam. In 2013, he was transferred to Chanapora, his home place where he treats patients and is highly admired by the staff as well as patients.

While examining patients, Dr Muneeb slowly dictates to his assistant the prescription. “It is not that I cannot write, but it is extremely hard for me to hold the pen,” he said.

Though he cannot walk conveniently, the staff members help him in stepping out from the car to reaching his office cabin.

“Dr Sahab has been here for the last more than seven years. Believe me I have not seen anyone as hardworking and professional. He often reaches office half an hour earlier,” Dr Rubeena at the PHC, said. “He is an inspiration to us all.”

Not just his colleagues, his patients also have all praise for him. “We the residents of Chanapora area are proud to have a doctor like him,” Hafeezah, a local, said.

Coming from a family of doctors, Dr Muneeb was married in 2014 and has two sons studying in 3rd and 1st standard.

“The accident, this disability and the hard times I faced, are all from Allah. I am thankful to Almighty Allah for everything he has bestowed on me. It is part of our faith to accept destiny however it is,” Dr Muneeb said.

The doctor has a message to the youth: “Whatever be the situation, never give up on your goal. It may take time but consistency and perseverance bear fruit one day. The challenges only make you stronger and patience never goes unrewarded. Life is short. Be positive and have faith in God.