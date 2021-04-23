Front Page, Today's Paper
GKNN
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 12:10 AM

Div Com calls for strict mask enforcement

Chairs COVID19 review meeting
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today called for strict mask enforcement through volunteers in Kashmir to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Div Com made these remarks while chairing a Covid- 19 review meeting here.

He directed concerned teams of NSS, NCC, NYC, SDRF and other volunteers to carry out rigorous Covid-19 SOPs awareness and mask enforcement across all districts of Kashmir.

He said that teams shall carry out the exercise separately and shall also strictly fine people for violation of SOPs.

He said while the Psychiatry department shall restart counselling assistance for the general public through various helpline numbers, the Physical Teachers of YSS department shall conduct virtual exercises particularly Yoga classes for boost of mental as well as physical health of students.

The Div Com also stressed on deployment of volunteers in designated hospitals as a manpower boost in various departments.

Emphasizing on immunity boosting awareness among the people, the Div Com instructed concerned to ensure hassle-free distribution of immunity boost medicine kits among the people.

He said that the medicine is being distributed free of cost and shall be given through Social Welfare Centers, PHCs, Ayush centres.

The Div Com further stressed on mass awareness through media and instructed concerned exporters to aware people about the new strain, precautions, importance of following SOPs and other related issues through TV, Radio, Print and Social Media.

The Div Com impressed upon maintaining the proper home isolation of positive patients for their recovery.

At the outset, the Div Com took detailed district wise latest trends of positive cases, deaths, persons in home isolation, referrals, containment zones and contact tracing. The meeting was attended by Director School Education, Director Colleges, Commandant SDRF,  HS Regional Red Cross Kashmir, In Charge Covid Control Room, YSS officer Srinagar, HoD SPM GMC, HoD Psychiatry GMC, Div Nodal Officer ISM and other concerned.

