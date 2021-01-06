Div Com for early restoration of essential services

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited district Kulgam and convened a high-level meeting of officers to take first hand appraisal of the post snowfall situation and steps taken to restore essential services, an official handout said.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat informed the chair that above seventy percent of the priority first roads have been cleared by various engineering agencies besides snow clearance operations on other major and inner links is also going-on smoothly throughout the district.

He informed the meeting that control rooms are working round the clock at all levels to mitigate public grievances, the statement said. He also informed that the health care institutions are functioning normally with ample medicare facilities and patients are being attended by the doctors and paramedics at District Hospital and other associated hospitals.

The Div Com on the occasion took a detailed review of stock position and it was informed that there is sufficient stock of essential commodities available in the district.

He also directed the concerned to work throughout day and night and press all men and machinery on the job to ensure snow clearance and early restoration of essential services in all areas.

The officers from KPDCL were directed to ensure timely lifting of damaged transformers and their repair, besides the disaster centres were asked to remain fully functional to meet any exigency during winters.

To curb “black marketing, profiteering and hoarding”, the Div Com directed the concerned to conduct regular market checking and take strict action against the offenders.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer PWD, Showkat Jeelani, SSP Kulgam, Gurindar Paul Singh, ACR, ACD, Ex. Engineers of R&B, MED and PDD besides CMO and other officers. The Divisional Commissioner also visited several villages of Kulgam district to monitor snow clearance measures that have been put in place by district administration. Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, also visited Anantnag district of South Kashmir to review ground situation and response of the authorities in context of the heavy snowfall and inclement weather here.

On the occasion, he enquired from the concerned authorities about the various measures being taken for snow clearance, restoration of electricity and water supplies besides availability of essential commodities including ration, vegetables and LPG etc.

Later on, Pole held a virtual meeting with IGP Kashmir, Chief Engineer KPDCL, DCs of Kashmir division, Commissioner SMC, Directors of Horticulture, FCS&CA, ULB, Principal GMC Srinagar, etc. and reviewed the response of their respective departments for the restoration of normal services post snowfall in the valley.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K K Siddha informed the meeting that the road connectivity has been restored in most parts of the district including the remote areas. “Moreover, more than 90 feeders of PDD are functioning normally. Water supply schemes are also running properly in the district.”