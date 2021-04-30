Div Com Pole for comprehensive Flood Management Plan

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today called for a comprehensive Flood Management Plan and preparedness to mitigate loss of life and property in case of any flood related situation.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the preparedness, arrangements to combat flood like situations in Kashmir.

At the outset, CE I&FC, deliberated upon the measures, works carried out and infrastructure put in place across Kashmir, through a powerpoint presentation.

The meeting was informed that I&FC has installed Automatic Water Level Recorders (AWLRs) on River Jhelum and Automatic Rain Gauges at different locations for prompt information about the water level.

Stressing on all arrangements put in place, the Div Com emphasized on district wise Flood Preparedness plans and identification of rescue centres. He said that all required facilities including water and power supply are made available at these centres.

He reviewed the status of updating of inventory on Indian Disaster Response Network by all DCs. Besides establishment of control rooms and database updation of population and rescue centre in low lying areas.

The Div Com instructed concerned to hold mock drills and carry out flood related rescue operation trainings.

He directed concerned to carry out restoration and strengthening works of all vulnerable and weak spots of river Jhelum and embankments of all tributaries.

Meanwhile, the DCs have been asked to ensure regular revision of Disaster Management plans, up-date the same on a regular basis and send the copies to the Div Com for further action. They were also asked to designate nodal officers who will update the inventory of disaster resources and equipment on the IRDA website regularly.

The I&FC authorities have been directed to update and list all its available tools and plants and upload it on the IDRM network besides preparing a list of boats available with government agencies and private Shikara owners along with their locations.

He directed concerned to conduct a mega cleanliness drive of all drains in urban areas besides start de-silting process at the earliest.

The Div Com also reviewed the status of availability of geobags, sandbags, dewatering pumps, DG sets, water tankers, running of non-stop dipper radar and its integration with IOFS (IMD Srinagar- JTFRP-ERA), machinery , equipments including satellite phones, establishments dedicated flood forecasting, EOCs and establishment of control rooms.

The meeting among others was attended by all DCs, CEs from all engineering wings and officers from all concerned departments.