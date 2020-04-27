Div Com reviews functioning of SKIMS, GMC testing labs

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting to review the procedures for streamlining and further improving the functioning of the coronavirus testing laboratories at SKIMS and GMC Srinagar.

Various measures were discussed threadbare in the meeting which includes 24×7 functioning of labs, pool testing of samples, timely collection of samples in each districts, daily release of individual reports, walk-in testing by individuals, unnecessary re-testing of the suspects, usage of such machines which will test hundred samples per day, consolidated test reporting, regular supply of RNA extraction kits & CBNAT cartridges and other COVID-19 related measures.

The Divisional Commissioner issued necessary directions on spot to concerned officers and asked them to submit daily report to him. The Divisional Commissioner stressed the importance of increasing the capacity of COVID-19 laboratories, in terms of number of tests done per day and timely reporting. He said that this is very vital for overall COVID-19 control and mitigation operations across valley like Isolation, Administrative Quarantine, Home Quarantine, Contact Tracing, Sampling and other appropriate daily planning of these activities at highest level.

He said that proper guidelines need to be followed while dealing with the Corona virus situation and exhorted officers to put in joint efforts to manage and contain the COVID-19 pandemic in a collective manner.

Officer on Special Duty H&ME Dr Owais Ahmad, Principal GMC Dr Saima Rashid, Lab Coordinator, SHS, NHM Dr Jitender Mehta, HoDs of Microbiology SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Bemina & GMC and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.