Div Com reviews highway issues

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting to review issues related to the National Highway.

Threadbare discussions were held in the meeting regarding various issues including road widening and alignments, an official spokesman said.

The Div Com directed the officers to remove all bottlenecks immediately so that the pending work shall be completed in a time bound manner for the convenience of commuters.

He asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Beacon officers to figure out various issues and furnish complete report within three days for further course of action. Additional Commissioner Kashmir TasaduqHussain Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar K.K. Sidha, Beacon engineers, revenue officials, landowners and other officers were present in the meeting.