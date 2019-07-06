Front Page
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 7, 2019, 1:11 AM

Div Com reviews highway issues

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 7, 2019, 1:11 AM

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting to review issues related to the National Highway.

Threadbare discussions were held in the meeting regarding various issues including road widening and alignments, an official spokesman said.

Trending News

Ambit of inter-state drug trade inquiry widened: Police

Kashmir to witness dry weather, yatra routes to remain cloudy

Monsoon brings respite from heat in Jammu

The Div Com directed the officers to remove all bottlenecks immediately so that the pending work shall be completed in a time bound manner for the convenience of commuters.

He asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Beacon officers to figure out various issues and furnish complete report within three days for further course of action. Additional Commissioner Kashmir TasaduqHussain Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar K.K. Sidha, Beacon engineers, revenue officials, landowners and other officers were present in the meeting.

Related News