Div Com stresses on adequate availability of oxygen

With surge in number of covid-19 cases, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today called for an increase in the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients at all designated hospitals.

The Div Com made these remarks while chairing a Covid- 19 review meeting here.

He said that buffer stock of beds including ventilators is kept available at all designated hospitals.

At the outset, a 4-member team was constituted to look after availability and smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals. The committee shall also ensure the same is supplied under government notified rates.

He further stressed on the work expedition and timely execution of all 37 oxygen generation plants at various health facilities.

While reviewing Covid-19 related situations, the Div Com directed concerned to enhance the RTPCR lab capacity with additional testing machinery and staff is deployed at all testing facilities.

He emphasized on improvement in sample collection, testing and contact tracing in all districts and directed concerned to ensure that isolation protocol is followed in letter and spirit.

The Div Com impressed upon maintaining the proper home isolation of positive patients for their recovery.

At the outset, the Div Com took detailed district wise latest trend of positive cases, deaths, persons in home isolation, referrals, containment zones and contact tracing.

The meeting was attended by all DCs, Mission Director NHM, Director Health, Director Industries, SP Headquarter, Health Officers and other concerned.