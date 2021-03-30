Div Com stresses on strong mask enforcement

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today chaired a meeting of officers to review Covid-19 related situation in Kashmir.

Mission Director NHM detailed the meeting about the district wise current graph of positive cases, contact tracing, vaccination, home isolation and other measures taken to ensure containment of coronavirus spread.

All Deputy Commissioners, Director Health, Director Tourism, SP Headquarter, tourism stakeholders and other concerned attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Div Com stressed on intensive contact tracing of positive cases. He also emphasized on rigorous testing and vaccination in all districts.

Stressing on strong mask enforcement, the Div Com directed DCs to ensure imposition of fine against the violators. He said that Covid-19 related SOPs should be followed in letter and spirit and people should not be allowed to move around public places without masks.

The Div Com also called for proper home isolation and implementation of containment zones. He instructed that all service providers should be vaccinated before the commencement of Annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra.