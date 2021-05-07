Div Com takes stock of COVID facilities, oxygen availability in Anantnag

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, P K Pole today visited Anantnag and made on spot inspection of various medical and healthcare facilities associated with Covid management in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla, ADC, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, ADDC, Bashir Ahmad, SDM Bijbehara, CAO, CMO, Dy CMO, MS Trauma Hospital Bijbihara and other concerned officers were present during his visit, an official handout said.

Pole took a detailed stock of medical infrastructure and oxygen availability besides the augmentations being made for effective mitigation of the pandemic here.

At dedicated Covid Hospital (Trauma Hospital) Bijbehera, the Div Com inspected the newly commissioned 500 LPM oxygen plant and reviewed its functioning briefly.

He, according to the statement, directed the health officials to utilise the oxygen supply rationally while ensuring the health of the patients is not compromised.

The Div Com inaugurated the Pukaar Helpline at DC office Anantnag which will function round the clock and serve as a single point contact for the people of the district to register their grievances with the administration.

He also reviewed the functioning of the district Covid control room which has been working for mitigating the problems of covid and non covid persons in the district.

Later, the Div Com visited GMC Anantnag and took stock of functioning of Covid dedicated ward besides the recently commissioned 1000 LPM and old 350 LPM oxygen plants.

The principal GMC informed the Div Com the 1000 LPM plant is catering to the high flow oxygen needs of patients and another similar capacity (1000 LPM) plant will be commissioned in next two days.

Pole directed the Principal GMC for making proper teams which will oversee the working of oxygen plants besides conducting fire and emergency audit of the hospital and removing the critical points. He also called for strict “no entry” for unauthorized persons in oxygen plants and other important locations.

Stressing on proper functioning of triage centre at GMC, the Div Com asked the health authorities to monitor its working on daily basis and allocate the facilities to Covid patients as per their need and condition.

Addressing the team of doctors, he emphasized for deferment of non-emergency surgeries so that the human and material resources are utilised for effective Covid mitigation.

He also passed directions for minimizing entry of attendants to covid wards, separate entry and exit points for Covid and non-covid patients to reduce chances of virus exposure besides deputing volunteers (Ex-servicemen, SDRF etc) who would help ensure the same.

At last, the Div Com visited the CMOs office and took stock of the functioning of Covid Control Room there. He was informed by CMO Ang that the control room and similar control rooms at Block level are working round the clock to monitor the home isolation of positive patients, requirements of Covid persons, testing process and referrals across the district.

Pole directed for further augmentation of the control room with proper dovetailing of resources besides aggressive testing of the people in containment zones.

Talking to the media, the Div Com said the administration is fully prepared to tackle the situation that has arisen out of the Covid-19 Pandemic and appealed the public to strictly follow the restrictions and SOPs besides avoiding gatherings to combat it.

As a proactive measure, the district administration and health authorities have put in place 335 oxygenated beds at various hospitals/facilities and other augmentative steps are being taken to ramp up medical infrastructure and oxygen availability across the district.